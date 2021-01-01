Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 11 points or 0.04% at 30382.5 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.59%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.46%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.39%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.8%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.26%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.21%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.25 or 0.32% at 47903.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.32% at 14025.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.66 points or 0.82% at 18246.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.75 points or 0.9% at 6017.06.

On BSE,1985 shares were trading in green, 884 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)