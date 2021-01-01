Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 0.36 points or 0.01% at 2477.78 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 1.39%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.18%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.91%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.67%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.31%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.27%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.67%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.5%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.41%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 152.25 or 0.32% at 47903.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.32% at 14025.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.66 points or 0.82% at 18246.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.75 points or 0.9% at 6017.06.

On BSE,1985 shares were trading in green, 884 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

