Ashok Leyland Ltd extends losing spree

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.75, down 3.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 14945.05. The Sensex is at 50434.99, down 0.01%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 9.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10507.35, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 130.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 271.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

