Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.17%

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 108, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% gain in NIFTY and a 3.2% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 108, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 18.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 12.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9832.35, up 2.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 286.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 218.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 108.65, up 1.64% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is down 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% gain in NIFTY and a 3.2% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)