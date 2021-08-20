Ashok Leyland Ltd stays slippery

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 119.05, down 4.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 71.67% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% rally in NIFTY and a 24.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 119.05, down 4.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 16430.7. The Sensex is at 55296.54, down 0.6%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 4.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10067.95, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 147.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 192.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 119.25, down 4.87% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

