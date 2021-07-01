Ashok Leyland sales jump 169% YoY in June

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland gains after Switch Mobility, Siemens partner for green mobility
Ashok Leyland strengthens footprint in green transport solutions
Ashok Leyland slips after sales decline 62% MoM in May
Ashok Leyland spurts on launching India's first 4-axle Truck
Ashok Leyland April total sales stands at 8,340 units
-
The commercial vehicle maker posted a 169% jump in total sales (domestic+exports) to 6,448 units in June 2021 from 2,394 units sold in June 2020.On a sequential basis, Ashok Leyland's total sales rose 101.5% to in June 2021 from 3,199 units sold in May 2021.
Total domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales soared 313% year on year to 2,364 units in June 2021. Total domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales jumped 124% to 3,487 units in June 2021 over June 2020.
Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
Shares of Ashok Leyland were up 0.49% at Rs 123.15 on BSE.
The company recorded net profit of Rs 241.77 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 57.32 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 83% to Rs 6,972 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU