Ashok Leyland sales jump 169% YoY in June

The commercial vehicle maker posted a 169% jump in total sales (domestic+exports) to 6,448 units in June 2021 from 2,394 units sold in June 2020.

On a sequential basis, Ashok Leyland's total sales rose 101.5% to in June 2021 from 3,199 units sold in May 2021.

Total domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales soared 313% year on year to 2,364 units in June 2021. Total domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales jumped 124% to 3,487 units in June 2021 over June 2020.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were up 0.49% at Rs 123.15 on BSE.

The company recorded net profit of Rs 241.77 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 57.32 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 83% to Rs 6,972 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

