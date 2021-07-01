Rajesh Exports Q4 PAT grows 8% to Rs 293 cr

Rajesh Exports' consolidated net profit jumped 7.8% to Rs 292.76 crore on 35.7% rise in net sales to Rs 64,522.60 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax surged 13.1% to Rs 304.49 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 269.27 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced after market hours yesterday, 30 June 2021. Consolidated EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 327.08 crore.

During the financial year, Rajesh Exports' consolidated net profit dropped 29.88% to Rs 845.54 crore on 32.06% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 2,58,313.12 crore in FY2021 over FY2020.

The order book position as on 31 March 2021 of the company was Rs 45273.23 crore.

Rajesh Mehta, the chairman of Rajesh Exports, said: "The pandemic had an impact throughout the last financial year on the businesses globally. Inspite of the lockdowns and the impact of the pandemic, Rajesh Exports has been able to achieve decent growth in revenues and has also achieved decent profits. We are hoping that in the current financial year the situation would be better and we will be able to achieve our set targets."

Rajesh Exports is one of the largest manufacturers of gold products in the world. The company exports its products to various countries around the world and also supplies its products in wholesale market and jewellery showrooms across India.

Shares of Rajesh Exports gained 0.65% to Rs 567.70 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 567 to Rs 571.90 so far.

