Power Mech Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PSP Projects Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd and Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2021.

Power Mech Projects Ltd spiked 15.56% to Rs 867.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 68188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19949 shares in the past one month.

PSP Projects Ltd surged 10.96% to Rs 464.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11964 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd soared 9.83% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Satia Industries Ltd rose 8.42% to Rs 104.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24166 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd added 7.53% to Rs 1192.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12970 shares in the past one month.

