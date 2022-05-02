Ashok Leyland total sales rises 42% YoY in April 2022

The Hinduja Group company's total commercial vehicle (CV) sales surged 42% to 11,847 units in April 2022 from 8,340 units sold in April 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's total CV sales declined 41.1% last month from 20,123 units sold in March 2022.

While the total sales of medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) jumped 77% to 7,688 units, sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) rose just 4% to 4,159 units in April 2022 over April 2021.

In the domestic market, the company sold 11,197 units of total vehicles in April 2022, up 41% compared with 7,961 units sold in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.

On a consolidated basis, Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of Rs 121.56 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 14.24 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales rose 11.79% to Rs 6,627.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 1.65% lower at Rs 125.10 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)