Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT up nearly 58% YoY

Maruti Suzuki India reported 57.7% jump in net profit to Rs 1,838.9 crore on a 11.1% rise in net sales to Rs 25,514 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium, and precious metals witnessed an unprecedented increase during this year. The company was forced to increase the prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact. The company continued to work on cost reduction efforts to minimize the impact on customers.

Operating EBIT improved by 42.4% to Rs 1,779.6 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,250.1 crore in Q4 FY21. The operating EBIT margin was 7% in Q4 FY22 as against 5.4% in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 2,198 crore, up by 68.1% from Rs 1,307.5 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company sold a total of 488,830 vehicles during the quarter, lower by 0.7% compared to the same period the previous year. In the quarter ended on 31 March 2022, the sales in the domestic market stood at 420,376 units, a decline of 8% over that in Q4 FY21. The sales in the export market were at 68,454 units which is the highest ever in any quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India registered net sales of Rs 83,798.1 crore compared to Rs 66,562.1 crore in FY21. Despite a 26% increase in net sales, the net profit for the period under review declined by 11% over the previous year to Rs 3,766.3 crore.

"Production during the year was impacted by shortage of electronic components by an estimated 270,000 vehicles, mostly domestic models, because of which there were pending customer bookings of about 268,000 vehicles at the end of the year.

In addition, the first quarter witnessed a disruption owing to the second Covid wave, the automaker said in a statement.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 60 per share for FY22.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The scrip fell 2.47% to end at Rs 7692.95 on the BSE today.

