Ashoka Buildcon bags order worth Rs 262 crore

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has received the order for the execution of the work of construction of rock fill embankment and subgrade work for Navi Mumbai International Airport Project.

The company had submitted offer to Howe Engineering Projects (India) in respect of the project viz. work of construction of rock fill embankment and subgrade work for Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The company has been awarded the project with the cost of Rs 262.17 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 79.94 crore on a 6.35% increase in net sales to Rs 1,264.87 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 95.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)