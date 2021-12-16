Sequent Scientific forays into pet segment in Brazil

SeQuent Scientific (SeQuent) operates in animal health sector through its principal operating company, Alivira Animal Health. The acquisition marks Alivira's foray into Brazil's pet market, fastest growing segment in Brazil, and 4th largest pet market in the world.

The acquisition will be made through Evance Saude Animal Health (Evance), subsidiary of Alivira Brazil, for a cash consideration of Brazilian Real (BRL) 27 million and is expected to close in Q4 FY22.

Nourrie specializes in development and commercialization of nutraceuticals and therapeutic products, with a portfolio of 23 commercialized products for pet and swine, and a near-term pipeline of 17 products. The business is well established with integrated R&D and manufacturing setup, complementary to Alivira's existing local capabilities.

It also manufactures Transuin, a Ractopamine based product for swine, a key product in Alivira Brazil's portfolio.

This transaction also strengthens the global Alivira team with the induction of Dr. Geraldo JosArantes, the erstwhile R&D head of Elanco for Latam region and shall participate in the global R&D program of Alivira.

This transaction further builds on Alivira's strong track record of global acquisitions, having successfully acquired and integrated 9 companies across Europe, Latam and India in the last 7 years.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sequent Scientific declined 39.12% to Rs 14.30 crore on 0.31% rise in net sales to Rs 350.55 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

SeQuent Scientific is India's largest and amongst the 'Top 20' global animal health companies, backed by global investment firm 'The Carlyle Group' as promoter. The company has 8 manufacturing facilities across Europe, Turkey, Brazil & India with the Vizag site being India's only USFDA approved dedicated veterinary API facility.

Shares of SeQuent Scientific were down 3.15% at Rs 169.15 on the BSE.

