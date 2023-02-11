Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 65.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.80% to Rs 1956.25 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 65.32% to Rs 136.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 392.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 1956.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1440.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1956.251440.4925.0527.65240.25182.73152.2995.30136.10392.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)