S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.07% to Rs 65.24 croreNet Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.07% to Rs 65.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales65.2451.34 27 OPM %-50.41-67.04 -PBDT-28.17-40.28 30 PBT-39.13-50.55 23 NP-26.16-45.17 42
