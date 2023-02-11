S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.07% to Rs 65.24 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 45.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.07% to Rs 65.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.65.2451.34-50.41-67.04-28.17-40.28-39.13-50.55-26.16-45.17

