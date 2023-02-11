Nimbus Projects consolidated net profit declines 61.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.38% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of Nimbus Projects declined 61.41% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.38% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.252.74 -54 OPM %-12.00123.36 -PBDT8.1921.37 -62 PBT8.1321.30 -62 NP8.0220.78 -61
