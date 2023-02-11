Nimbus Projects consolidated net profit declines 61.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.38% to Rs 1.25 crore

Net profit of Nimbus Projects declined 61.41% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.38% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.252.74-12.00123.368.1921.378.1321.308.0220.78

