Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 0.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Premco Global declined 0.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.90% to Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.0535.2314.8121.264.157.902.816.754.514.54

