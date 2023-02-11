Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 0.66% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 28.90% to Rs 25.05 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 0.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.90% to Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.0535.23 -29 OPM %14.8121.26 -PBDT4.157.90 -47 PBT2.816.75 -58 NP4.514.54 -1

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:35 IST

