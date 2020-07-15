Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27943 shares

Wipro Ltd, ICRA Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 July 2020.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 3.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27943 shares. The stock rose 2.74% to Rs.1,303.25. Volumes stood at 14871 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd clocked volume of 1068.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.38% to Rs.259.60. Volumes stood at 139.39 lakh shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd witnessed volume of 18016 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 9.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1966 shares. The stock increased 3.24% to Rs.2,570.00. Volumes stood at 1158 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd clocked volume of 207.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.94% to Rs.41.45. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd saw volume of 8.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99425 shares. The stock increased 5.23% to Rs.130.75. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

