Real Estate stocks ease

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 14.57 points or 0.93% at 1556.83 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.66%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.29%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.23%), DLF Ltd (up 1.04%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.45%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.95%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.22%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 710.12 or 1.97% at 36743.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 183.8 points or 1.73% at 10791.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.5 points or 1.02% at 12794.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.33 points or 0.67% at 4398.31.

On BSE,1412 shares were trading in green, 1083 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

