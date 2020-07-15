Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 15.3 points or 1.13% at 1337.65 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.88%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.41%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.89%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.6%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 9.81%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 4.94%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.65%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 710.12 or 1.97% at 36743.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 183.8 points or 1.73% at 10791.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.5 points or 1.02% at 12794.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.33 points or 0.67% at 4398.31.

On BSE,1412 shares were trading in green, 1083 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

