Palm Jewels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archies Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Century Extrusions Ltd and Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2021.

Palm Jewels Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 57.65 at 14:17 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Archies Ltd tumbled 8.38% to Rs 15.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90833 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd crashed 8.26% to Rs 1527.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39501 shares in the past one month.

Century Extrusions Ltd dropped 8.07% to Rs 9.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd corrected 7.07% to Rs 60.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38830 shares in the past one month.

