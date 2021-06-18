Volumes soar at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 27.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 97.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28128 shares

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, EPL Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd, Graphite India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 June 2021.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd recorded volume of 27.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 97.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28128 shares. The stock gained 17.70% to Rs.640.05. Volumes stood at 19998 shares in the last session.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd recorded volume of 516.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 44.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.26% to Rs.1,006.85. Volumes stood at 6.45 lakh shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd recorded volume of 23.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.58% to Rs.277.35. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd registered volume of 17.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.39% to Rs.257.00. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd registered volume of 33.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.60% to Rs.597.60. Volumes stood at 13.26 lakh shares in the last session.

