Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for NHAI road project in Punjab

Ashoka Buildcon further updates that the Company has received Letter of Acceptance from National Highways Authority of India in respect of the Project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Development of Memmadpur (Ambala) - Banur (IT City Chowk) Kharar (Chandigarh) Corridor under Bharatmala Pariyojana - Package-II- 6 laning of IT City Chowk to Kurali Chandigarh Road (Design length: 31.23 Km) in the state of Punjab on EPC mode'.
The accepted Bid Price is Rs.726 Crore.
