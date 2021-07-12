Gujarat Pipavav Port resumes normal port operations

Gujarat Pipavav Port announced that the power supply to the Port through the national grid has resumed from Saturday, 10 July 2021 and the Port Operations are back to normal.

Earlier, the Company was impacted by Cyclone Tauktae on the night of 17 May 2021 therefore, the national grid power supply to the Port had been completely disrupted.

The Company had informed vide letter dated 31 May 2021, about commencement of partial operations by hiring a mobile power supply system. Now with the resumption of the grid power supply, the port is fully operational.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)