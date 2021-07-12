TCS positioned as a Leader for IT Managed Security Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS recognized as Leader in Semiconductor Engineering Services
TCS positioned as Leader in SAP S/4HANA Services
TCS recognized as Leader in Intelligent Process Automation
TCS ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction in UK
TCS positioned as Leader in Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing Service
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for IT Managed Security Services (MSS).
According to the report, TCS has been able to garner significant enterprise mindshare due to its extensive focus on leveraging AI/ML and automation underpinned by strategic investments in platformized threat intelligence services, intelligence-driven Security Operations Center and co-innovation network. The report goes on to say that TCS is vendor-agnostic with its Cyber Vigilance Platform capable of integrating with the client's existing investments in tools and technologies.
Customers are partnering with TCS to secure their digital transformations and proactively defend their digital estate from cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities. TCS offers a full suite of managed security services around areas such as detection and response, identity and access management, enterprise vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, data security and IT/OT security services.
Additionally, TCS addresses customers' security needs, ensuring business resilience and agility with a zero trust framework as well as various solutions, tools and platforms, including the Cyber Vigilance Platform, TCS IdentiFence for identity and access management, automated vulnerability remediation platform, consent management solution, and vendor risk management.
TCS' Threat Management Centers located across the globe help customers with rapid and expert security services locally, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU