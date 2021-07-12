TCS positioned as a Leader for IT Managed Security Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for IT Managed Security Services (MSS).

According to the report, TCS has been able to garner significant enterprise mindshare due to its extensive focus on leveraging AI/ML and automation underpinned by strategic investments in platformized threat intelligence services, intelligence-driven Security Operations Center and co-innovation network. The report goes on to say that TCS is vendor-agnostic with its Cyber Vigilance Platform capable of integrating with the client's existing investments in tools and technologies.

Customers are partnering with TCS to secure their digital transformations and proactively defend their digital estate from cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities. TCS offers a full suite of managed security services around areas such as detection and response, identity and access management, enterprise vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, cloud security, data security and IT/OT security services.

Additionally, TCS addresses customers' security needs, ensuring business resilience and agility with a zero trust framework as well as various solutions, tools and platforms, including the Cyber Vigilance Platform, TCS IdentiFence for identity and access management, automated vulnerability remediation platform, consent management solution, and vendor risk management.

TCS' Threat Management Centers located across the globe help customers with rapid and expert security services locally, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws.

