Asian Energy Services gains on inking MoU with RosGeo

-
ALSO READ
SJVN gains on inking MoU for hydro-power project in Nepal
RVNL gains on inking MoU with Tata Steel
HAL gains on inking MoU with Rolls-Royce for MT30 marine engine biz
SSWL gains on inking MoU with Western Hemisphere
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
-
Asian Energy Services (AESL) advanced 3.02% to Rs 161.80 after the company announced the signing of MoU with Russian Joint Stock Company Rosgeologia (RosGeo).
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is for long-term cooperation in seismic and geophysical surveys in India and other countries.
RosGeo is the largest geological exploration holding company in the Russian Federation with a developed production and technical capabilities, high professional competences and a unique scope of accumulated geological information.
Under this MOU both AESL and RosGeo will jointly consider opportunities in offshore, onshore and transit geophysical work including data acquisition, processing and interpretation. The cooperation between both parties expands to aero-geophysical, gravity & magnetic surveys as well and other services including drilling as mutually agreed between AESL and RosGeo.
Ashutosh Kumar, whole time director and CEO, said, We are excited and pleased to partner with RosGeo for long term cooperation. AESL has been focusing mainly on onshore seismic surveys in India and with this MOU, AESL will be able to explore various opportunities in Offshore and Transit zone seismic surveys as well.
Further, expertise of RosGeo in aero-geophysical, gravity & magnetic surveys will also help us in exploring opportunities in other minerals segment. This partnership with RosGeo provides us both technical strengths as well operation capabilities with access to very wide resources (equipment and manpower) pool.
This long-term cooperation will be a stepping stone in AESL journey to expand its services portfolio to different type of geophysical surveys in all terrains be it onshore, offshore and transit.
Asian Energy Services specializes in a geophysical range of onshore seismic and drilling services, including acquisition, imaging and field evaluation and two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data acquisition services. The group also provides EPC and operations and maintenance services for various oil & gas production units.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Net sales rose 11.33% YoY to Rs 76.96 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU