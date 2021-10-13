Times Guaranty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

T T Ltd, NxtDigital Ltd, Ujaas Energy Ltd and GSS Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 October 2021.

Times Guaranty Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 59.8 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10764 shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd tumbled 7.39% to Rs 75.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6423 shares in the past one month.

NxtDigital Ltd crashed 7.13% to Rs 523. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1993 shares in the past one month.

Ujaas Energy Ltd pared 5.99% to Rs 3.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd corrected 5.38% to Rs 84.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27285 shares in the past one month.

