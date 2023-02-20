JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Axis Bank allots 65,205 equity shares under ESOP

REC update on proposed issuance of 5-year senior green notes
Business Standard

Asian Paints subsidiary enters into MoU with Govt. of Gujarat

Capital Market 

To set up manufacturing plant for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion and Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Asian Paints announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Paints (Polymers) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat, subject to such approvals and clearances, as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU