Asian Paints subsidiary enters into MoU with Govt. of Gujarat

To set up manufacturing plant for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion and Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Asian Paints announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Paints (Polymers) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat, subject to such approvals and clearances, as may be required.

