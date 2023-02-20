JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 65,205 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 65,205 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the Bank on February 20, 2023 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 615,21,93,876 (307,60,96,938 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 615,23,24,286 (307,61,62,143 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:04 IST

