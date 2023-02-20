G R Infraprojects successfully bids for two projects of National Highways Logistics Management

-
-
1.
Development, Operation and Maintenance of Ropeway from Gaurikund to Kedarnath in the State of Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Bid project cost - Rs 1875 crore).
2. Development, Operation and Maintenance of Ropeway from Govind Ghat C Ghangaria C Hemkund Sahib in the State of Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Bid project cost - Rs 1738 crore).
