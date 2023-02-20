G R Infraprojects successfully bids for two projects of National Highways Logistics Management

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L\1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 20 February 2023 for the following tenders invited by National Highways Logistics Management.

1.

Development, Operation and Maintenance of Ropeway from Gaurikund to Kedarnath in the State of Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Bid project cost - Rs 1875 crore).

2. Development, Operation and Maintenance of Ropeway from Govind Ghat C Ghangaria C Hemkund Sahib in the State of Uttarakhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Bid project cost - Rs 1738 crore).

