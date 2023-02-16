Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics standalone net profit declines 49.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.61% to Rs 4.37 croreNet profit of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics declined 49.43% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.61% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.374.73 -8 OPM %18.5427.48 -PBDT0.831.24 -33 PBT0.440.87 -49 NP0.440.87 -49
