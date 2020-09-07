GKB Ophthalmics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aurionpro Solutions standalone net profit rises 16.51% in the June 2020 quarter
United Interactive reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit declines 55.11% in the June 2020 quarter
Crestchem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
United Interactive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 64.32% to Rs 2.08 croreNet Loss of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.32% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.085.83 -64 OPM %-49.04-10.81 -PBDT-1.28-0.74 -73 PBT-2.16-1.59 -36 NP-2.16-1.59 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU