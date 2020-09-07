Gujarat State Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Gujarat State Financial Corporation reported to Rs 30.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales01.25 -100 OPM %0-11.20 -PBDT-31.00-29.59 -5 PBT-31.00-29.59 -5 NP-30.96-26.53 -17
