Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 21.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 1235.89 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 21.24% to Rs 47.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 1235.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1218.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1235.891218.0811.8011.94152.87128.0075.4956.3847.9439.54

