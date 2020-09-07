JUST IN
Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 21.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 1235.89 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 21.24% to Rs 47.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 1235.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1218.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1235.891218.08 1 OPM %11.8011.94 -PBDT152.87128.00 19 PBT75.4956.38 34 NP47.9439.54 21

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 14:31 IST

