Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 49.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 185.09 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 49.11% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 185.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales185.09164.52 13 OPM %8.9816.33 -PBDT18.3031.91 -43 PBT14.5528.39 -49 NP10.8121.24 -49

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

