Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit declines 49.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries declined 49.11% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 185.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 164.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

