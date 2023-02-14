Mazda standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 43.31 crore

Net profit of Mazda rose 37.14% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 43.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.43.3143.0819.8815.959.536.968.626.516.614.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)