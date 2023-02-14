Mazda standalone net profit rises 37.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 43.31 croreNet profit of Mazda rose 37.14% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 43.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.3143.08 1 OPM %19.8815.95 -PBDT9.536.96 37 PBT8.626.51 32 NP6.614.82 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU