Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 4.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 121.07% to Rs 1006.24 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat declined 4.65% to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 121.07% to Rs 1006.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 455.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1006.24455.17 121 OPM %8.507.12 -PBDT78.5633.71 133 PBT53.1627.18 96 NP20.9121.93 -5

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:47 IST

