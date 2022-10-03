Aster DM Group company 'Medcare' acquires majority stake in Skin 111 Clinics

Medcare, the premium healthcare provider under the Aster DM Healthcare group, announced its expansion into the premium wellness and beauty care segment with the acquisition of 60 % share in Skin 111 Clinics.

Skin111 Clinics is an award-winning premium chain of aesthetic and wellness centres offering patients customised invasive and non-invasive beauty treatments, combining conventional medicine with innovative wellness and beauty services such as detoxification IV infusions allowing patients to reach their desired beauty goals in a healthier more sustainable manner.

Skin111 specializes in bespoke beauty, anti-aging, aesthetic dermatology, and general medicine while offering its patients several unique preventive medicine solutions that allows for early diagnosis of potential genetic driven chronic conditions.

This acquisition will accelerate Medcare's plans to emerge as an international hub for health, beauty, and wellness adding to its existing network of 4 hospitals and over 20 medical centres in the UAE. With this agreement, Skin111 Clinic's unique offerings will be incorporated into Medcare service portfolio giving it an edge in the aesthetics and wellness segments, a key driver of the UAE's growing medical tourism sector.

