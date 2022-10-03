Aurionpro Solutions wins order from large private sector bank in India

Aurionpro Solutions announced an order win, from one of the largest private sector banks in India, in its Murex services segment.

This order will cover 24*7 incident management and support services for the Murex application at the bank's site for a period of 12 months. This is a significant win that marks the beginning of Aurionpro's engagement with this leading bank in the Murex services segment and is expected to expand further in future.

