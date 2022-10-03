JUST IN
TCS wins 2022 Microsoft Supplier of the Year award

Tata Consultancy Services has won the 2022 Microsoft Supplier of the Year award in the large supplier category.

TCS was recognized for consistently delivering new capabilities with automation solutions that help improve accuracy for Microsoft, while also increasing its speed to market.

TCS was cited for its expertise across industries that enables Microsoft to better serve customers, showcasing what it means to focus on strategy, impact, agility, and modernization.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 17:31 IST

