Karur Vysya Bank grants 59,075 stock options

Karur Vysya Bank has granted 59,075 options under KVB EGOS 2018 Scheme to B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank as part of his non cash component of variable pay for the liY 2021-22 in terms of his compensation structure as approved by Reserve Bank of India.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 10:45 IST

