Coal India announces change in directorate

Coal India announced that Ministry of Coal has entrusted he additional charge of the post of Director (Finance), CIL to Dr. B.

Veera Reddy (DIN-08679590), Director (Technical), CIL on the Board of Coal India Limited (CIL) for a period of six months w.e.f. 29 December 2022 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earliest. He has assumed the additional charge of Director (Finance), CIL on 29 December 2022.

