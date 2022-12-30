Inox Wind receives upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities

From CRISIL

Inox Wind announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the long term and short-term bank facilities of the Company aggregating Rs 1250 crore and also revised its outlook from stable to positive in relation to ratings of Company's facilities, the details of which are as under:

Long term rating - CRISIL BBB+/ Positive (upgraded from CRISIL BBB/ Stable)

Short term rating - CRISIL A2 (upgraded from CRISIL A3+)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)