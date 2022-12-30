HPL Electric & Power wins order worth Rs 161.59 cr

HPL Electric & Power has received a significant order, worth Rs.161.59 crore, for the supply of smart meters to serve a leading private DISCOM player.

This win underscores the Company's dominant market position in the smart metering space, and fortifies its reputation as a strong advanced meter solutions company. Furthermore, this new order has expanded the Company's metering order book to exceed Rs. 600 crore as of 29 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)