Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 351.09 points or 1.2% at 29665.19 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 7.29%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.03%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.71%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.53%),V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 0.41%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.95%), TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.8%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.28%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 103.05 or 0.22% at 46769.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.9 points or 0.19% at 13708.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.38 points or 0.57% at 17953.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.16 points or 0.56% at 5980.76.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 805 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)