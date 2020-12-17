Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 25.9 points or 0.76% at 3428.16 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 9.28%), Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (up 6.21%),Orient Cement Ltd (up 3.84%),National Peroxide Ltd (up 3.52%),Navin Fluorine International Limited (up 3.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 3%), Century Textiles & Industries Ltd (up 2.99%), NCL Industries Ltd (up 2.58%), Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (up 2.53%), and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 2.44%).

On the other hand, Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 2.76%), Ruchira Papers Ltd (down 1.53%), and Everest Industries Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 103.05 or 0.22% at 46769.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.9 points or 0.19% at 13708.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.38 points or 0.57% at 17953.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.16 points or 0.56% at 5980.76.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 805 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

