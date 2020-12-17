Healthcare shares edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 206.52 points or 0.97% at 21511.12 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.95%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 4.23%),Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.77%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 2.75%),Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 2.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.67%), Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.37%), Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 2.24%), Cadila Healthcare Ltd (up 2.18%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%).

On the other hand, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.23%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 0.93%), and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 0.69%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 103.05 or 0.22% at 46769.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.9 points or 0.19% at 13708.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.38 points or 0.57% at 17953.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.16 points or 0.56% at 5980.76.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 805 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

