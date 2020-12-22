Domino's Pizza launches India's first plant based product - The Unthinkable Pizza

Domino's Pizza introduced The Unthinkable Pizza, India's first plant protein based product.

Made entirely from plant based proteins, The Unthinkable Pizza is 100% vegetarian and yet has the sensory properties of chicken.

Plant proteins have caught the imagination of consumers around the world, and Domino's Pizza is the first QSR brand to bring this latest trend to India.

The Pizza would be available at all Domino's restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)