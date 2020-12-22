Jindal Steel & Power receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Jindal Steel & Power announced that ICRA has upgraded its Rating from BBB(-) with Stable outlook to BBB(+) with Stable outlook on the Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures and from A3 to A2 for short term facilities of Jindal Steel and Power.

The ratings are upgraded to [ICRA] BBB (+) with Stable outlook for long term facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures and [ICRA] A2 for short term facilities.

