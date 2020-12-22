Borosil Renewables allots 2,732 equity shares under ESOS

Borosil Renewables has allotted 2,732 equity shares of the Company having face value of Re.11- each on exercise of stock options under the 'Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017', as amended, of the Company on 22 December 2020.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has gone up to 12,99,26,299 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each aggregating to Rs. 12,99,26,299.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)