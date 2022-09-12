Astral allots5.32 lakh equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Astral has allotted 5,32,500 equity shares to shareholders of Resinova Chemie under the scheme of amalgamation of Resinova Chemie (subsidiary of the Company) and Astral Biochem (wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) with Astral.

Accordingly, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased from 20,09,26,179 equity shares of Re.1/- each to 20,14,58,679 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

